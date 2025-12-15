St. Anthony Church donates clothing and other items to MEO’s BEST program

Members of St. Anthony Church donated clothing and other items to Maui Economic Opportunity’s Being Empowered and Safe Together or BEST program that supports recently released inmates. The donation earlier this month will support the program and those who often leave jail/prison with few possessions. Shown are (from left front row) Ron Cremer, BEST specialist; Bishop Pahia, former BEST specialist; Monsignor Terrance Watanabe; Pat Pahia; Uilani Ah Chan, BEST specialist; (back row) Wesley Ah Chan, Wesley Chiumai and Father Larry Dennis III.

St. Anthony Church donated clothing, footwear, backpacks and other items to Maui Economic Opportunity’s program that helps individuals transition back into the community upon release from incarceration.

“Many of those released from jail or prison have only the clothes on their backs; nothing else,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “MEO’s Being Empowered and Safe Together, or BEST program, assists these folks with life’s basic essentials, to get them on their feet, and to give them the chance to rebuild their lives as law-abiding citizens.”

Cabebe thanked St. Anthony for the generous donation made earlier this month to assist BEST staff Uilani Ah Chan and Ron Cremer in their work.

“Having these items on hand helps the many who just stop by our office when they have no family, no assistance, and nowhere to go to get something as simple or small as slippers or a backpack with toiletries. It means everything to them,” said Uilani.

In addition to offering clothes and other items, BEST connects clients to available resources; helps get them into transitional housing and sober living facilities; enrolls them in anger management, substance abuse and cognitive skills restructuring programs; offers transportation to appointments for ID restoration, job interviews and training; and provides support and counseling.

BEST staff enter Maui Community Correctional Center and conduct classes to assist with reintegration and begin the paperwork for restoration of ID and other needs to get a head start on their release.

MEO’s BEST program, funded by the County of Maui, assists about 150 individuals annually.