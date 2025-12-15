Surfrider, partners launch fire-resilient landscaping guide for Lahaina, West Maui

Cover page for “Re-Planting After Fire: A Fire-Resilient Landscape Guide for Lahaina & West Maui” Screenshot courtesy: Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation has launched a new digital resource, “Re-planting After Fire: A Fire-Resilient Landscape Guide for Lahaina & West Maui,” created to help residents rebuild with safer, more resilient landscapes following the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Developed in partnership with Pacific Fire Exchange, Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization and other contributors, the guide provides practical and locally relevant guidance for creating fire-resilient landscaping while safeguarding communities, healthy ecosystems and clean water resources.

While the resource includes plant recommendations tailored to Lahaina and West Maui, the authors said the broader concepts of fire-resilient landscaping apply to seasonally dry climates across Hawaiʻi and beyond.

The guide can be downloaded on the Foundation’s website.

Virtual webinar to walk through new landscaping guide

Residents are invited to a free community webinar to learn how to use the resource on Tuesday, Jan. 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m. HST.

During this webinar, speakers from Pacific Fire Exchange, Surfrider’s Ocean Friendly Gardens Program and Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization will explain the guide. The webinar also includes a Q&A and feedback portion.

Open the webinar registration link to register for the virtual Zoom event.