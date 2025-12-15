Wavvy to headline Lahaina Cannery’s Holiday Cheer finale

Flyer courtesy: Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery will wrap up its Holiday Cheer events with a free live concert featuring the popular island band Wavvy on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Family-friendly entertainment begins at noon with a hula performance by Hālau Ke’ala Kahīnano O Puna, followed by Wavvy taking the stage at 1 p.m. The Oʻahu-based band is known for its island-inspired grooves and high-energy sound.

“We are thrilled to close out our Holiday Cheer events with a performance from Wavvy, a band known for their incredible energy and island vibes, said Lahaina Cannery General Manager, Lynn Okamoto. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and bring our community together before the year ends.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to explore the festive window displays, shop for last-minute gifts, and enjoy bites from the Cannery Dining Lot, including favorites like Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Bistro Gourmandise, Ganotisi’s Pacific Rim Cuisine, Sergio’s Cantina and the newly opened Sergio’s Bar Truck.

Retailers at Lahaina Cannery include ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, First Hawaiian Bank, Fork & Salad, HIC, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s, Lahaina Printsellers, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, T-Shirt Factory, recently opened Village Gallery and Lahaina Gelato.

Full event details and the complete Holiday Cheer schedule are on Lahaina Cannery’s website.