FHB employees and retirees raise $886,449 for charity through Kōkua Mai campaign

2025 Kōkua Mai check presentation. PC: courtesy of First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank today announced that employees and retirees have made a major impact this holiday season by contributing a donation of $886,449 to 36 charities in Hawai‘i, Guam, and Saipan as part of its annual Kōkua Mai employee giving campaign.

Since its inception in 2007, FHB employees and retirees have donated nearly $14 million through the program, benefitting thousands of people who receive assistance from nonprofit organizations.

The program is run completely by employees, with the bank covering all program costs so that 100% of every employee contribution goes directly to the local charity of their choice. While the majority of funds came from individual employee donations, many teams also rallied together to support the effort through fun activities like shave ice sales, book sales and online auctions. This year, Aloha United Way was the top recipient, receiving $256,696, followed by Hawai‘i Foodbank with $77,128 and Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi with $57,035.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our employees and retirees once again stepped up to support nonprofits through our annual Kōkua Mai giving program,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Seeing over 99 percent participation this year says a lot about our culture and how deeply our team cares for the community.”

This year, Kōkua Mai ran from Oct. 1-31. FHB employees and retirees are committed to helping local nonprofit agencies, which struggled to keep up with community demands, particularly the needs of vulnerable kūpuna and keiki as well as the growing number of hungry families. Over the course of the month, 99% of the bank’s employees made financial donations to Kōkua Mai, which exceeded this year’s total contribution goal of $725,000. In addition, 262 Leadership Givers stepped forward with contributions of $1,000 or more.

In 2025, Kōkua Mai benefited the following organizations that focus on health, education, self-sufficiency and life-sustaining services:

American Red Cross, Hawaiʻi, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters Aloha Harvest Aloha United Way Ayuda Foundation Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaiʻi Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi Child and Family Service Domestic Violence Action Center Easter Seals Hawaiʻi Family Programs Hawaiʻi Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi, Inc. Hale Makua Health Services Hawaiʻi Children’s Cancer Foundation Hawaiʻi Foodbank Hawaiʻi Island United Way Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support) Imua Family Services Kamaʻāina Kids Kauaʻi Hospice Kauaʻi United Way Keiki Circles of Love Hawaiʻi Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi, Guam, and Saipan Maui Foodbank Maui United Way Pālama Settlement Partners in Development Pali Momi Women’s Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment) Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation Salvation Army Hawaiʻi, Guam, and Saipan Corps Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, Inc. Teach for America Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center YWCA – Oʻahu

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other ways First Hawaiian Bank and its employees gave back to the community in 2025: