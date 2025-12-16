Maui Cookie Lady featured on Good Morning America segment

Good Morning America featured the cookie delivery service of the Maui Cookie Lady, Mitzi Toro. PC: Rolland and Jessica Photography

The Maui Cookie Lady received national recognition this weekend as part of a feature on Good Morning America during the segment: “The Very Best Cookie Delivery Services of 2025,” which was televised Dec. 13.

The Makawao-based bakery was selected by Bon Appétit and Epicurious Editor in Chief Jamila Robinson, who highlighted standout cookie delivery companies from across the country. To see the televised segment, click here.

Filmed in New York City, the segment showcased The Maui Cookie Lady featuring a lineup of seasonal and signature flavors. Cookies highlighted on air included the original White Chunk Mac Nut, Kona Coffee Espresso, Butterscotch Kisses, Candy Cane Forest and Cinnamon Roll. To purchase these cookies, visit TheMauiCookieLady.com.

“I’m still taking it in,” said Mitzi Toro, founder of The Maui Cookie Lady. “Seeing our cookies featured on Good Morning America felt surreal and deeply meaningful for our small Maui business. I’m proud of our team and grateful for the support that has carried us from our island kitchen to a national audience. I hope this moment reminds people how special our Maui community truly is.”

The national spotlight arrives at the height of holiday gifting, positioning The Maui Cookie Lady as a standout choice for those looking to send thoughtful, handcrafted treats from Hawaii.

What began as a heartfelt mahalo to Maui nurses in 2012 has grown into a nationally celebrated bakery known for its giant, flavor-packed cookies and high-traffic online shop delivering sweet gifts nationwide. For more information, visit TheMauiCookieLady.com.