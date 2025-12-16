Maui Job Corps offers advanced job training for youths 16 to 24 years old

File (2022): Maui Job Corps Center. PC: courtesy Maui Job Corps

With Christmas a week away and openings continuing to fill daily, Maui Job Corps is urging Maui young adults ages 16-24 to apply now. The center said it will remain open through the holidays this year to process applications and enroll students to meet local demand.

“We don’t want families to wait until after the New Year and risk missing out,” said Dan O’Neill, admissions counselor. “We’re keeping enrollment moving through the holidays because openings are filling daily.”

Advanced Training is a strong attraction

“It is not unusual for parents and students to be surprised at the scope of Advanced Training that is offered a student upon completion at Maui and at no cost,” said O’Neill. “Most people expect the traditional trade offerings,” he said. “They’re amazed to learn advanced training can also include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) offerings — along with areas like Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Information Technology, Renewable Resources, Finance, Heavy Equipment operations and maintenance, and Seamanship, among other options.”

An illustration promotes the Maui Job Corps’ training during the holidays. Courtesy image

O’Neill said he often hears the same reaction from parents: “It’s not unusual for parents to say, ‘I wish this was available when I was that age.’”

Daily campus tours are available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students and families can call O’Neill and/or apply at mauijobcorps.gov and explore national training pathways at jobcorps.gov/explore.