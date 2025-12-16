MC&A acquires Ulu Creative’s Maui and Oʻahu event assets

The MC&A Event Rentals warehouse is located in Wailuku. (Courtesy: MC&A Event Rentals)

MC&A has announced the acquisition of the full Maui and O‘ahu event décor inventory of Ulu Creative, a Hawai‘i-based event production company known for its design-forward décor collection.

The acquisition expands MC&A’s inventory and the capabilities of its product line. Assets include thousands of premium décor pieces currently housed on Maui and in Ulu Creative’s nearly 8,000 square-foot warehouse in Kalihi.

Also, the Kalihi warehouse will now operate as MC&A’s primary Oʻahu storage and fabrication facility. The company says the central Honolulu location will allow it to support inter-island events more efficiently.

MC&A’s integration of Ulu Creative’s Maui inventory to its existing collection now gives clients access to one of Hawai‘i’s most comprehensive assortments of event décor and creative elements. The company serves corporate groups, hotels, venues, meeting planners and private celebrations.

For more information, visit the MC&A Event Rentals website.

