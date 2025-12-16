Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center launches ’12 Days of Giveaways’

Holidays at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. File courtesy photo.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has announced “12 Days of Giveaways,” a holiday-inspired social media campaign giving shoppers the chance to win 12 prizes valued at $300 or more, provided by retailers and restaurants at the center.

The campaign runs Dec. 12 through Dec. 23, 2025, exclusively on Instagram (@qkcmaui) and Facebook (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center). Winners will be announced on Dec. 26, 2025, via Instagram and Facebook Stories.

Shoppers and followers can enter in two ways:

Option 1: Gift with Purchase

Spend $200 or more between Nov. 29 – Dec. 23 in the center’s “Gift with Purchase” promotion to be automatically entered into the drawing for all 12 Days of Giveaways posts.

Provide your Instagram and/or Facebook handle at redemption (required for entry).

Option 2: Social Media Daily Giveaways

Enter through the center’s daily giveaway posts on Instagram and Facebook (Day 1–Day 12).

Each post will feature the day number and prize.

Each post is a separate giveaway. To enter all 12 drawings, participants must complete the necessary steps in all 12 posts.

To qualify for each day’s giveaway:

Follow @qkcmaui on Instagram and/or Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Facebook, plus the featured store for that day’s prize.

Like the post.

Tag 3 friends in the comments.

Share the post to your story and tag “@qkcmaui” on Instagram and/or “Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center” on Facebook.

Only one winner will be selected per day, and each individual or account may win only once during the entire campaign. Winners will be notified on Dec. 26 through social media direct messages.

The center said it will not request personal information, payment, or external links through comments.

Prizes must be picked up at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Management Office, located down the corridor behind Na Hoku Jewelry Store in Center Court. Pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No purchase is required to enter through the social media giveaways. The promotion is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram or Facebook, and all terms and conditions are subject to change.

For updates, prize reveals, and official announcements, follow @qkcmaui on Instagram and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Facebook. For more information on holiday activities and events, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.