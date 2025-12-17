After upgrades, Lānaʻi Fifth Street Courts to reopen as multipurpose courts facility Dec. 18

Lānaʻi Fifth Street Courts. PC: County of Maui

After undergoing extensive repairs and renovations, Lānaʻi Fifth Street Courts will reopen Thursday, Dec. 18, as a multipurpose courts facility that includes pickleball, tennis, volleyball and basketball, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

“The reopening of the Lānaʻi Fifth Street Courts represents more than just upgraded courts — it reflects our commitment to ensuring residents of Lānaʻi have access to safe, welcoming and high-quality recreational spaces,” County DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “From new lighting to resurfaced courts and ADA-accessible amenities, these improvements support health, connection and quality of life for the community now and for generations to come.”

Lānaʻi Fifth Street Courts. PC: County of Maui

Renovations and repairs include the following:

Main play area received a court resurfacing. The multipurpose courts can now be used for volleyball, basketball, pickleball, tennis, a basketball half-court and a practice tennis backboard. The previous resurface occurred in 2003.

New lighting system that allows evening and early-morning play. The original court lighting became inoperable and needed full restoration after 2014. The new system utilized the existing utility poles with new conduit lines and fixtures.

New fencing for play courts and updated windscreens.

ADA water fountain with a water bottle fill station.

New nets for pickleball and tennis.

New hoops and backboards for basketball.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DPR renovations and repairs began in late January of this year.

For information on the upgrades, call the DPR Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.