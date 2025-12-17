DOH alerts public to recall of So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert

Representative images of the recalled product. Courtesy: Hawai‘i State Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by Danone US for its So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints. The recall was issued because of the potential presence of foreign materials, such as small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including retailers like Target, Whole Foods and Walmart in Hawai‘i. The Food and Drug Branch is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Name SKU UPC Best-By Dates /

Lot # (Exp Dates) So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints 136603 744473476138 Before 08 Aug 2027

Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injuries including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine, as well as damage to the teeth and gums. There have been no reported cases of injury or illness in Hawai‘i to date.

The Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to verify that they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. Product information can be found printed on the bottom of the product container. Consumers with questions regarding this recall or seeking information on refunds, may contact the So Delicious Dairy Free Care Line at 1-833-367-8975 Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. HST, or via webform at https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/contact-us/.