2 men airlifted near Molokaʻi after making mayday call from fishing boat in distress

The Coast Guard rescued two men after a fishing vessel began taking on water offshore Molokaʻi Wednesday.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point located the men in a life raft, safely hoisted them, and brought them ashore to the air station in Kapolei.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center watchstanders received a mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 1:50 p.m. from the captain of the Holokai, a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating the boat was taking on water 2 miles south of Molokaʻi. Both men were wearing life jackets and preparing to abandon ship.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of the helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu. The Maui County Fire Department launched Engine 4 and a rescue boat crew in response to the mayday call.

At 2:22 p.m., Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert from the life raft, which allowed watchstanders to pinpoint the mariners’ location.

“Preparedness can significantly reduce the risks when something goes wrong on the water,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Barrios, communications unit watchstander, Sector Honolulu. “The quick activation of a registered EPIRB was instrumental in this case. The EPIRB’s technology provided our command center with a precise location and our helicopter crew with a signal they could follow directly to the scene, allowing for a rapid and targeted response. The mariners’ preparation and actions directly contributed to this safe, successful rescue.”

There are reportedly approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel, one marine battery and two smaller car batteries on board the Holokai, which was still afloat when last seen by the men. The vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.