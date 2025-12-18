AAA Hawaiʻi: Island gas prices are at lowest levels of 2025

Gas station. Refueling a car with gasoline. Fuel dispenser in the car’s fuel tank at a gas station. Rising fuel prices worldwide.

Gas price averages statewide and in Honolulu are at their lowest levels of 2025, echoing a pattern seen throughout the US, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.43, which is one cent lower than last week and 11 cents lower than this time last year. The average national price is $2.89, which is five cents lower than last week and 14 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.33, which is two cents lower than last week and 11 cents lower than a year ago. The Hilo average gas price is $4.64, which is the same as last week and two cents lower than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului is $4.46, which is two cents higher than last week and 12 cents lower than a year ago. Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $4.95, which is one cent lower than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

“The statewide average gasoline price has remained quite steady this year, varying by just 13 cents a gallon from today’s low point of $4.43 to its highest level — $4.56 — at the end of January,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi. “Similarly, Honolulu average gas prices have stayed between $4.33 and $4.47 a gallon all year.”

A record number of 22.2 million Pacific state residents are expected to travel over this upcoming holiday period, and Hawaiʻi will be among the top destinations for US travelers.

Prices as of 9 a.m., Dec. 18, 2025:

