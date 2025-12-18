Hirono joins US senators calling for staff restoration in Taxpayer Advocate Service

US Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks on the Senate floor. She and two dozen other senators are calling on the Trump Administration to restore staffing at the Taxpayer Advocate Service. (Courtesy: Office of Sen. Mazie Hirono)

US Sen. Mazie Hirono and 24 of her colleagues are calling on the Trump administration to restore staffing levels at the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent office within the Internal Revenue Service that helps taxpayers resolve disputes and secure refunds.

In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary and acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent, the lawmakers expressed concern that recent personnel cuts and a hiring freeze are making it harder for taxpayers in Hawaiʻi and across the country to receive quality, timely service.

“TAS ensures the American people have a voice within the IRS,” the lawmakers wrote. “We are concerned that the recent personnel cuts at TAS and the ongoing hiring freeze will greatly hinder these advocates’ ability to provide quality, timely service to taxpayers who need help.”

According to the group, nearly one in four advocates have quit the IRS since January due to workforce reduction efforts and deferred resignation programs. The senators cited the National Taxpayer Advocate’s Fiscal Year 2026 Report to Congress, which warned that the loss of customer service personnel has created vulnerabilities in service delivery.

The lawmakers noted that a Jan. 20 presidential memorandum keeps the IRS hiring freeze in place until the Treasury Secretary determines that ending it is in the national interest.

“We expect you agree with us that ensuring Americans can access their full tax benefits in a timely manner falls squarely within the ‘national interest,’” the senators wrote.

According to the Trump administration, personnel cuts are aimed at making making the federal workforce more efficient and effective. Federal agency heads have been directed to coordinate and consult with the Department of Government Efficiency to “shrink the size of the federal workforce and limit hiring to essential positions,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service assists individuals facing financial hardships or those experiencing delays in tax refunds and filings. The senators stated that the rapid decrease in staff will likely increase remaining advocates’ caseloads and extend wait times for taxpayers.

Joining Hirono in the effort were Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia and 22 other colleagues.