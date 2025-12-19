ʻĀina Momona invites community input to shape community-led climate solutions

ʻĀina Momona, a Native Hawaiian-led nonprofit organization dedicated to land and ocean stewardship, is inviting community members across Hawaiʻi to participate in a public survey to help shape a community-led framework for climate solutions.

In 2025, ʻĀina Momona became a partner in Carbon180’s Making Waves initiative, a program exploring equitable approaches to climate action, including ocean-based strategies such as marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR).

As part of this work, ʻĀina Momona is prioritizing community voices to ensure that decisions affecting Hawaiʻi’s oceans, coastlines, and climate future are guided by the people who live here and steward these places.

The survey seeks input on how residents are experiencing climate impacts in Hawaiʻi and their perspectives on emerging climate solutions. Community feedback will directly inform the development of a locally grounded, culturally responsive framework that centers justice, transparency, and long-term stewardship.

Community members are encouraged to take the brief online survey by clicking the link or scanning the QR code provided. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary, and all responses are confidential.

Participants may choose to enter their email address for a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards to local businesses. Email addresses will be used solely for prize selection and will be removed from survey responses prior to data review.

The survey will remain open through Jan. 31, 2026, and gift card recipients will be contacted following the close of the survey.