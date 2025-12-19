MEO 2026 Gala honoring state Sen. Troy Hashimoto sold out
Maui Economic Opportunity’s 2026 Gala, which honors state Sen. Troy Hashimoto, is sold out.
“We thank the generosity of businesses and individuals in the community for supporting our largest fundraiser of 2026,” said Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “Given the uncertainties over federal funding, the money raised from the 2026 Gala will help us maintain our programs and support people in need in Maui County.”
The 2026 Gala is set for March 28, 2026, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.
Atlas Insurance and Highridge Costa headline the sponsorships at the Sustainer level. The other sponsors are:
Partner Sponsor: Hawaiʻi Medical Services Association.
Advocate Sponsors: AlohaCare, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Bayer Hawaiʻi, First Hawaiian Bank, Goodfellow Brothers, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, International Longshore & Warehouse Union, Maui Soda & Ice Works.
Supporter Sponsors: Alexander & Baldwin, Equitable, Hale Mahaolu, Hale Makua, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1186, John & Jean Min Trust, Maui Health, Munekiyo Hiraga, Soderholm Bus & Mobility, SR Partners.
`Ohana Sponsor: Maui Economic Development Board.
Venue Sponsor: Lloyd Sodetani.
Other Donors: Friends of Troy Hashimoto.
While seating is full, donations are being accepted, as well as auction items. Go to www.meoinc.org and click on the “Donate” button. For more information, contact Executive Assistant Lauren Amano at 808-243-4306.