Helmsley awards more than $2.2M to advance UH medical training, research

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust awarded JABSOM and UH Cancer Center more than $2.2 million in grants.

The University of Hawaiʻi has secured two major grants from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, each exceeding $1 million, which will support distinct but complementary health-oriented initiatives. The grants—one to the UH Cancer Center and the other to the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM)—reinforce Helmsley’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure and workforce capacity in Hawaiʻi.

“Helmsley is committed to helping communities overcome barriers to care,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “Investing in expanded clinical capacity and hands-on training aligns with our core belief that access to health and opportunity shouldn’t depend on where you live.”

Hoʻola Early Phase Clinical Research Center

The Ho‘ōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center is set to open in March 2026.

The UH Cancer Center award will fund essential start-up costs for the groundbreaking new Ho‘ōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center (EPCRC), scheduled to open in March 2026 at the UH Cancer Center in Kaka‘ako. With the launch of Ho‘ōla, local residents will have the opportunity to participate in pioneering cancer trials close to home for the first time in state history. Until now, many patients have faced the burden of traveling to the U.S. continent for early-stage studies, or have not been able to afford going at all.

The new Ho‘ōla EPCRC will help maintain the closeness to home and family support that is crucial for cancer patients’ healing, while positioning Hawaiʻi as a hub for advanced oncology research. Approximately 70,000 people in Hawai‘i are living with cancer. The National Cancer Institute-designated UH Cancer Center is in the top 4% of all U.S. cancer centers.

“This support from the Helmsley Trust will help us accelerate the launch of the Ho‘ōla Early Phase Center—a critical step toward expanding access to novel cancer treatments for our communities,” said UH Cancer Center Director Dr. Naoto T. Ueno, who is a two-time cancer survivor himself. “This aligns with our mission to save lives in Hawai‘i and in the Pacific, and strengthens our position as a local and national leader in cancer research.”

JABSOM: Advanced training equipment for medical education throughout Hawai‘i

An exchange student listens to the heartbeat of a baby as a JABSOM student looks on.

Helmsley’s support will enhance medical education statewide by upgrading simulation and training resources at JABSOM and on neighbor islands. New Anatomage Tables—real-human-based virtual dissection systems—transform the teaching and study of anatomy. These tables essentially make the anatomy lab mobile. Deploying these state-of-the-art tools on the neighbor islands ensures JABSOM students and trainees learning in rural areas will have equitable access to education.

In addition to the Anatomage tables, portable ultrasounds and advanced procedural models will expand hands-on learning for students, residents and a broad spectrum of healthcare professionals. At JABSOM’s SimTiki Simulation Center, updated and enhanced systems for teaching with technology will strengthen high-fidelity training with advanced ultrasound simulation and for guided procedures, such as thoracentesis (a procedure to remove excess fluid around the lungs) and paracentesis (a procedure to remove excess fluid in the abdomen). Together, these investments will promote equitable access to cutting-edge education and help prepare a skilled healthcare workforce to serve Hawaiʻi’s rural and island communities.

“The Helmsley Charitable Trust’s investment helps JABSOM continue its commitment to training doctors who are prepared to meet Hawaiʻi’s unique healthcare challenges,” said JABSOM Dean Dr. Sam Shomaker. “Upgrading our simulation equipment strengthens our capacity to teach with precision, safety and compassion.”

The two gifts align with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s mission to improve healthcare access, innovation and quality in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

“These gifts demonstrate Helmsley’s belief in UH’s ability to deliver both innovation and impact—from pioneering research to hands-on medical training,” said UH Foundation CEO and UH Vice President of Advancement Tim Dolan. “We are deeply grateful for this support, which strengthens Hawaiʻi’s healthcare future from discovery to delivery.”