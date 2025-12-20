Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2025

December 20, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:10 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:54 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:39 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping, moderate, medium period north swells will produce surf below the High Surf Advisory level during the peak this afternoon and evening. North swell will gradually decline Sunday through Tuesday. A similarly sized north-northeast swell is expected to arrive late Wednesday and persist through Friday, with the largest swells favoring the eastern end of the island chain. 


For east facing shores, wrapping north swell will produce moderate surf along exposed coastlines through Sunday, while sheltered areas will experience small surf. Returning trade winds will produce building surf on Monday, with rough conditions above seasonal average possible Monday night into Wednesday. As trade winds over and upwind of the islands ease during the second half of the week, east shore surf will decline below average by Christmas. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
