Rep. Ed Case introduces bill to expand duty-free trade with Pacific Island nations

US Congressman Ed Case (HI-01)

US Rep. Ed Case (HI-01) has introduced new legislation aimed at strengthening economic partnerships between the United States and Pacific Island countries.

Case’s bill, the Promoting Regional Opportunities for Sustainable Prosperity and Economic Resilience in the Pacific—or “PROSPER in the Pacific”—Act (H.R. 6619) would extend duty-free access to certain goods imported from eligible Pacific Island nations and direct the federal government to pursue additional trade agreements in the region.

According to Case, the legislation responds to the lapse of the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). Under GSP, many Pacific Island countries enjoyed preferential treatment. Some of the Pacific Islands’ top exports to the United States, such as tuna, cane sugar, ginger and taro, would be eligible for duty-free treatment under GSP, but it lapsed in 2020.

The Pacific Islands Forum has called on the United States to expand duty-free trade access for Pacific Island countries. Case said the legislation would restore trade benefits similar to those offered under the former GSP program.

Case’s bill would also require the president to develop a plan to negotiate free trade agreements with Pacific Island nations and establish a dedicated trade facilitation and capacity-building program focused on the region.

Case said the legislation is intended to strengthen economic ties with Pacific Island countries while supporting regional development and US strategic interests.

“It is in our mutual best interests that we develop, maintain and grow our relationships across all levels, of which economic advancement is especially important,” said Case, who is a founding co-chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus.

If enacted, Case said the bill also serves national security interests in the region.

“Implementing such a program would come at a low cost to the US while delivering a high strategic return, especially given the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) increased focus on expanding its influence in the region,” he said. “My bill […] would provide a visible alternative to the PRC by emphasizing economic partnership over debt-trap diplomacy, all while encouraging private-sector-led development, market-based economies and mutual goodwill between our countries.”