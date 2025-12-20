Westin Maui announces New Year’s Eve event and midnight drone show

The Westin Maui illuminates for a nighttime event. The resort will host a New Year’s Eve celebration for guests ages 21 and older. Photo credit: Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali is hosting an exclusive New Year’s Eve Soirée featuring live entertainment, special food and beverage offerings and a midnight drone show. The event is open to guests ages 21 and older.

According to the resort, the evening will include a live performance by Nuff Sedd followed by a DJ set leading up to midnight.

Next on the schedule, a 150-drone show depicting the legend of Maui, the demigod who pulled the islands from the sea, is set to begin at 11:45 p.m. The resort asked guests and community members viewing from outside the event footprint to observe posted safety-zone boundaries.

The band Nuff Sedd is seen performing. Photo credit: Westin Maui

The resort said the event will be offered in three ticket tiers:

Bronze ($100 per person) : General admission; beverages available for purchase

General admission plus access to elevated dining experience; beverages available for purchase Gold ($250 per person): Full VIP food menu with premium selections, upgraded wine offerings and preferred seating/viewing areas VIP menu highlights include hamachi crudo, mini lobster rolls, pork belly bao buns and Maui Cattle Company beef sliders

The resort said each guest will receive a champagne voucher for the toast. Beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening, including selections from a pop-up bar hosted by Duckhorn Vineyards. Tickets may be purchased by room charge or cash, according to the resort.

The resort also announced a limited-time promotion for private buyouts of The Valley Alley, the resort’s on-property entertainment venue, for events booked by Dec. 31, 2025, and held through Dec. 31, 2026. The resort said two-hour private buyouts generally begin at approximately $6,000 on weekdays and $8,000 on weekends, with final pricing based on factors including day, duration, guest count and selected food-beverage options.

The Valley Alley is pictured. Photo credit: Westin Maui

For more information about New Year’s Eve and The Valley Alley private events, the resort directed the public to: https://westinmaui.247activities.com

To book a buyout, the resort listed Todd Patterson, senior catering sales executive

todd.patterson@westin.com | 808-667-2525.