42nd Firefighter Recruit Class graduates with ‘Pinning the Badge’ ceremony

Members of the 42nd Firefighter Recruit Class mark the end of their 27-week Recruit Training Program. PC: Department of Fire and Public Safety

The Department of Fire and Public Safety and the State Department of Transportation celebrated the graduation of the 42nd Firefighter Recruit Class on Friday at a ceremony honoring 17 new first responders.

The graduation marks the completion of the Maui Fire Department’s 27-week Recruit Training Program. The intensive course is designed to educate, train and evaluate recruits in the various skills and disciplines required to serve the public as a firefighter.

Of the 17 trainees, 13 newly sworn-in firefighters will join the Maui Fire Department. These individuals will be assigned to fire stations across Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The remaining four firefighters will join the State Department of Transportation Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting personnel, serving at airports throughout the state.

During the ceremony, recruits received their badges and took their oath of office. In a traditional “Pinning of the Badge,” each graduate selected a family member to perform the honors. The event was attended by Fire Chief Bradford Ventura, state airport fire chiefs and various county and state dignitaries.

The 42nd Recruit Class includes Aric Acorda, Chad Adolpho, Jordan Baker, Ellis Bloyer, Nainoa Bright, Edward Cabo, Casey Dombrigues, Ka’aimokuokalani Dukelow, Kuikamokuokalani Han, Kahiau Kaniho, Kainoa Lopes, Coral Mariano, Art Obrero, Kala’iku Pokini, Kianna Ponce, Micah Quinto and Kamaehuakekoa Ward.

Award recipients

Several recruits were recognized for finishing at the top of their class in specific categories:

Academics Award: Edward “Rocky” Cabo. This award is presented to the recruit who demonstrated exceptional dedication and mastery of coursework.

Functional Skills Award: Kamaehuakekoa Ward. This honor recognizes excellence in practical application and technical ability in hands-on skill development.

Firefighter Spirit, Ho’ulu Award: Kuikamokuokalani Han. Named in honor of the late Fire Captain Charles Iwata, this award is presented to the recruit who displays high moral character, an exceptional attitude and respect toward the firefighting profession.

Most Outstanding Overall Recruit: Kahiau Kaniho. Selected by training officers, this award honors the recruit who best represents the highest standards of training, including leadership, professionalism and character.

Outstanding Team Award: Jordan Baker and Kala’iku Pokini. This award recognizes recruits who exemplify teamwork and commitment to building unity within the class.