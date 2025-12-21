Hale Kau Kau to serve free Christmas dinner in Kīhei

Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau.

Hale Kau Kau, the daily meals ministry based at St. Theresa Church, will host a free Christmas dinner for the South Maui community next week.

The meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Theresa Church, 25 W. Līpoa St. in Kīhei. In addition to the meal, organizers said Santa will be present with gifts for all the keiki in attendance.

Hale Kau Kau President Barry Rosenfeld said the event is intended for the community, not only those experiencing financial hardship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are expecting not only those with food insecurity, but many local residents and seniors, as well as island visitors,” Rosenfeld said.

A flier announces Hale Kau Kau’s free Christmas dinner. Courtesy image

Record-breaking demand

The upcoming holiday meal follows a significant surge in activity for the 34-year-old organization. Rosenfeld reported that the ministry recently surpassed previous service records.

“November was an amazing month in our 34-year history, breaking all records as we delivered 3,399 meals to homebound seniors and those with disabilities. On site, 2,285 meals were served. And we provided 52 meals to Maui Rescue Mission. This is all a result of our terrific staff and our more than 200 amazing volunteers,” Rosenfeld said.

A monthly recap shows the number of meals served by Hale Kau Kau in November. Courtesy image

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hale Kau Kau operates with a mission of “feeding the hungry with compassion and aloha.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information or to volunteer, call the Hale Kau Kau office at 808-875-8754 or visit www.halekaukau.org.