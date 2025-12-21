Hawaiʻi State FCU opens applications for 2026-27 scholarship program

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union has announced that applications are now open for its 2026–2027 Scholarship Program, which will award financial assistance to Hawaiʻi students pursuing higher education or vocational training.

The application period runs through Feb. 26, 2026. Through the program, 20 students will each receive up to $5,000 to support enrollment at an accredited university, college or trade/vocational school during the upcoming academic year.

“Education has a measurable impact on a person’s financial stability over the course of their life,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “By providing targeted financial support, our scholarship program helps students reduce the burden of rising education costs and stay on track to complete their degrees. It is a direct and meaningful way for us to support our members and strengthen our community.”

Established in 1996, the Hawaiʻi State FCU Scholarship Program has provided more than $1 million to help Hawaiʻi students pursue higher education. Open to Hawaiʻi State FCU members and their dependents, the scholarship program supports students who demonstrate financial need and are committed to continuing their education in the 2026–2027 school year.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Must attend a fully accredited university, college or trade/vocational school in the 2026-2027 school year;

Must demonstrate financial need;

Must attend as a full or part-time student;

Apply as an undergraduate or graduate degree-seeking student; and

Have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA.

The Hawaiʻi State FCU Scholarship Program is administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF). Students may apply through the online HCF Scholarship Manager. Required materials include an unofficial transcript, the 2026–2027 FAFSA Financial Summary, a list of achievements and community service and optional letters of recommendation. All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m. HST on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Additional information regarding eligibility, required documents and the application process can be found on Hawaiʻi State FCU’s website.