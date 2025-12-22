50th anniversary observance planned for the landing of the “Kahoʻolawe Nine” at Kūheʻeia

Planting in Hakioawa. PC: Momi Wheeler

The Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana observes the 50th Anniversary of the landing of the “Kahoʻolawe Nine” at Kūheʻeia on the island of Kahoʻolawe. The observance comes after a press conference on Jan. 4, 2026.

Hoʻokupu for ʻAiʻai. (Kahoʻolawe at Hakioʻawa Bay). Walter Ritte (seated on left) and Dr. Emmett Aluli (standing). PC: Franco Salmoiraghi

In an act of bold defiance against US military might, George Helm, Emmett Aluli, Kimo Aluli, Kawaipuna Prejean, Walter Ritte, Ian Lind, Ellen Miles, Steve Morse, and Karla Villalba, on a boat captained by David Padgett, evaded a US Coast Guard blockade in the ʻAlalākeiki Channel to make landfall on the ravaged island of Kahoʻolawe.

They were determined to draw national attention to the illegal role the US played in the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and to protest US military control and destruction of Hawaiian national lands.

Mouaula Iki. PC: Kat Ho

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their courage and heroism in risking not only arrest but death was the catalyst for the formation of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana and the birth of the modern Aloha ‘Āina Movement that now celebrates 50 years of Aloha ʻĀina. “It is timely for all who live in Hawaiʻi to recommit and rededicate ourselves to practice and uphold the vision of Aloha ʻĀina for Hawaiʻi and the world,” organizers said.

Halihali / Kahoʻolawe. PC: Kat Ho

Following the press conference, organizers will open the first event of the yearlong 50th Anniversary celebration/activation. This is a new exhibit at the Maui Historical Society Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House featuring artifacts and photos from and crafts inspired by Kahoʻolawe. Mamaki tea, water and heavy pūpū will be shared for the occasion.

The ʻOhana has also created a proclamation, declaring 2026 a year of reactivation and recommitment to the vision of Aloha ʻĀina.











































PKO Album Fyer

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Below is also a timeline of the ʻOhana’s accomplishments as well as an initial calendar of key events celebrating 50 years of Aloha ʻĀina with the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana across the archipelago.