Imua Family Services to debut ‘Be Reel Child and Youth Film Festival’ in May 2026

Image courtesy: Imua Family Services

Imua Family Services has announced the launch of the Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival. The three-day film festival “created for kids, about kids and by kids” is set to debut in May 2026.

Young storytellers will take the stage to share their view of the world, their insights and their vision for the future, from the shores of the Valley Isle to communities around the world. Inclusion, diversity, mental health, peer pressure, climate resilience and stories that connect families and culture will be among the themes explored.

“For centuries, storytelling has been an integral part of how of our communities understand themselves and imagine the future,” said Dean Wong, CEO at Imua Family Services. “This festival exists to pass that tradition to the next generation of young people who will guide our society into the future.”

The festival features a competition for young creators in a variety of age groups and categories, with the best films lighting up the screen and being honored for their vision and creativity. Families are invited to attend to celebrate and be inspired by the next generation of storytellers.

Film submissions open on Jan. 15, 2026 for youth ages 6–20. Young filmmakers are encouraged to create original short films about causes that inspire them – whether that includes protecting our oceans, celebrating culture, building stronger communities or any number of other topics. Details on submissions, deadlines and prizes will be available at the launch of registration. In the meantime, organizers said to sign up for updates at https://bereelfilmfestival.com or follow @realactionforkids on Instagram and Facebook.

Be Reel hits the stage on Memorial Day Weekend in 2026. Partners for the event include DayOne New Zealand Youth Film Festival, Triple Threat Action Production Company, Wailuku Film Festival and the Maui Film Commission. The venture is a project of Real Action for Kids, Imua’s new initiative to ensure every child on Maui has the resources to thrive by 2030.

“Be ready to witness this extraordinary event: a festival where our keiki take the spotlight, share their stories and inspire us all,” the organizers said. “Be Reel is more than a festival – it’s the future of storytelling, and it starts here.”