Public urged to comment on proposed Trump changes to Endangered Species Act

Conservational Council of Hawai‘i needs your kōkua (help) protect the state’s endangered and threatened species and their ecosystems.

Photo Courtesy: Conservational Council of Hawai‘i

That includes the endangered Hawaiian monk seal and brown booby, critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle and more.

There are four different rule changes to the Endangered Species Act that will significantly change the way these species are protected.

Each is important, and comments must be made individually for each rule. The public comment period for these changes has a narrow time frame.

The deadline to comment on the proposed new rules is Dec 22.

President Donald Trump’s proposed rules would strip automatic protections from newly listed plant and animal species, make it easier to erase critical habitat and roll back science-based standards for listing species threatened by the changing climate.

Conservational Council of Hawai‘i said this is a coordinated effort to turn the Endangered Species Act into a tool for industry instead of saving species.

“The proposed rules which would significantly weaken the [Endangered Species Act],” said the council in an email plea to the public. “Please send your comments ahead of the closing date.”







You can even use an already written opinion you can put your name on and submit.

Conservational Council of Hawai‘i urges everyone to help protect these precious species and their habitats for the future generations.