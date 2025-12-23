Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi selects 3 names to send to the governor for House vacancy

Earlier this month, Rachele Lamosao was appointed to serve as the state Senator for Senate District 19, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Sen. Henry Aquino that took effect Nov. 30. The selection process to fill her vacancy in the State House is currently underway. PC: Office of the Governor.

The members of the Oʻahu County Committee’s House District 36 selection body voted for two candidates out of a possible three: Daisy Hartsfield and Maurice Morita.

Under the Democratic Party bylaw Article IX Section 5C, if for any reason, the selection body is not able to select three names, the County Chair may select the remaining candidate(s). Since the selection body selected two candidates, under the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s Bylaws, Article IX Section 5C, Oʻahu County Chair, Lynn Robinson-Onderko, selected Clarence K. Nishihara to be the third qualified candidate for consideration for House District 36.

The three names have been selected to be sent to Gov. Josh Green for his consideration to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of former State House District 36 Representative Rachele Lamosao to Senate District 19.

Maurice Morita (left), Daisy Hartsfield (center), and Clarence K. Nishihara (right).

Daisy Hartsfield (Waipahu) Daisy Hartsfield is an attorney and a social justice advocate focused on healthcare, education, and stable wages so House District 36 residents can meet their daily needs.

(Waipahu) Daisy Hartsfield is an attorney and a social justice advocate focused on healthcare, education, and stable wages so House District 36 residents can meet their daily needs. Maurice Morita (Waipahu) Maurice Morita is a former public school teacher and active community member serving on the Waipahu Neighborhood Board. Maurice is also a member of the Waipahu United Church of Christ Board of Trustees.

(Waipahu) Maurice Morita is a former public school teacher and active community member serving on the Waipahu Neighborhood Board. Maurice is also a member of the Waipahu United Church of Christ Board of Trustees. Clarence K. Nishihara (Waipahu) Clarence K. Nishihara assumed office in 2004 as a member of the Hawai`i State Senate, representing the areas of Waipahu, Crestview, Pearl City, Manana, and Pacific Palisades. He served his district for 18 years before retiring from office in 2022.

These three names have been formally transmitted to Gov. Green via an electronic letter. The governor now has until Feb. 18, 2026, to select one of these individuals to serve as the next Representative for House District 36.

“Thank you to Lynn Robinson-Onderko and the selection committee of House District 36 for facilitating this selection process,” said Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Chair Derek Turbin. “We have a good mix of new candidates and seasoned advocates to provide leadership and stability to House District 36.”

“I want to thank all of our candidates and the Selection Body for their participation,” said Lynn Robinson-Onderko, Oʻahu County Chair. “I also want to thank the Democratic Party of Hawai’i Chair, Derek Turbin, and his team for their partnership and commitment to a fair and transparent process.”

The meeting, which was conducted over Zoom Webinar and available to the public, was held on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. Each participating member of the selection body was entitled to vote for up to three of the prospective candidates.