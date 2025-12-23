Episode 39 of Kīlauea Volcano eruption to most likely begin Dec. 24-25

Episode 39 of the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea is expected to begin Dec. 24-25, 2025. PC: USGS (12.23.25)

The forecast window for the onset of the next episode of lava fountaining at Kīlauea runs from Dec. 23-26, with Episode 39 likely to begin on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, according to scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Glow and intermittent spatter were observed overnight from the north and south vents, with the rate of summit inflation remaining steady for the past 24 hours.

Since the end of episode 38, Kīlauea has inflated 31.6 microradians as recorded on the UWD tiltmeter this morning with an increase of 1.5 microradians in the last 24 hours.

Volcanic gas emission rates were measured on Dec. 17 at 3,400 tonnes per day of SO2. This rate is somewhat elevated relative to emission rates of 1,200 to 1,500 tonnes per day typically observed during previous eruptive pauses. In addition, this rate is elevated relative to non-eruptive background levels, according to the HVO.

“The rapid rebound of inflationary tilt, presence of glow and spatter from the north and south vents, and presence of low level volcanic tremor indicate another fountain episode will occur soon,” the HVO reports. “Inflation models indicate the most likely fountaining onset is between Dec. 24 and 25.”

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since Dec. 23, 2024, primarily from two vents (north and south) in Halema‘uma‘u. Eruptive episodes, which can last up to 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be as long as over two weeks.

See the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park website for visitor information: https://www.nps.gov/havo/index.htm

Episode 38 fountaining from the south vent stopped at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Dec. 6 after 12.1 hours of sustained fountaining. The event was marked with lava fountains reaching hundreds of feet high, and a rare triple fountain observed.

The enlarged south vent produced an inclined fountain over 1,000 feet tall that sprayed the south wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Hot pumice and molten spatter from this fountain destroyed the HVO “V3” streaming camera site.

Episode 38 ended with an average effusion rate of 250 cubic yards per second. An estimated 16.5 million cubic yards of lava erupted and covered about 50-60% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter recorded about 33.1 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 38.

The following notices from Dec. 6 provide more information about episode 38:

The following links provide more information about the current eruption that began on Dec. 23, 2024:

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the US Geological Survey and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.