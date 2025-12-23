Gov. Green announces appointments to boards and commissions

Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday announced several appointments and reappointments to state boards and commissions, bringing experience in water resource management, ethics, agriculture and community development to state service.

Commission on Water Resource Management

Moses Haia. PC: Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Moses Kalei Nahonoapiʻilani Haia III has been appointed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, pending Senate confirmation.

Haia brings nearly 30 years of experience as an attorney focused on the protection and lawful management of Hawaiʻi’s public trust resources. Throughout his career, he has worked extensively on cases involving water, land and natural resource stewardship, ensuring agencies fulfill their responsibilities under state law. His legal background and deep understanding of Hawaiʻi’s public trust doctrine equip him to help guide thoughtful, balanced decision-making on the state’s most precious and limited water resources.

Juanita Reyher-Colon. PC: Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Juanita Reyher-Colon has also been appointed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, pending Senate confirmation.

Reyher-Colon serves as executive director of the Hawaiʻi Rural Water Association, where she has led statewide efforts to strengthen water and wastewater systems serving small, rural and underserved communities. With more than two decades of experience in water system operations, workforce development, emergency preparedness and source water protection, she brings a community-centered and culturally grounded approach to water governance. She currently serves as a commissioner on the Maui County Board of Water Supply and has held national leadership roles in the American Water Works Association.

“Water is life in Hawaiʻi, and protecting it requires legal rigor and respect for our public trust responsibilities,” Green said. “Moses Haia brings decades of experience holding institutions accountable. Juanita Reyher-Colon brings deep, practical knowledge of water management and a strong commitment to resilient systems for the future.”

Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity

Jason Moniz. PC: Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Jason Moniz was appointed on Nov. 28, 2025, to the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

Moniz is a veterinarian and Hawaiʻi Island cattle rancher who retired after 38 years with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division, where he managed the Animal Disease Control Branch. He currently serves as vice president of the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council and has been active with the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau and 4-H Livestock Council.

“Jason Moniz brings unmatched institutional knowledge of animal health, agriculture and biosecurity in Hawaiʻi,” Green said. “His experience in the field and in public service will help safeguard our agricultural economy and food systems.”

Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission

Moya Davenport Gray. PC: Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Moya Davenport Gray has been appointed to a four-year term on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission, succeeding outgoing Commissioner Beverley D. Tobias.

Gray is a retired attorney with more than three decades of public service, including leadership of the Office of Information Practices, service as a Senate committee attorney for Judiciary and Ways and Means and executive nonprofit leadership. She has also served on the Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission and has been a longtime advocate for transparency, accountability and good governance.

“Moya Gray’s career reflects a deep commitment to ethics, transparency and public trust,” Green said. “Her legal expertise and decades of service across state government make her exceptionally well-suited to help uphold the integrity of Hawaiʻi’s public institutions.”