Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center presents Annual Juried Exhibition 2026

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center Presents Annual Juried Exhibition

Jan. 16 – Feb. 20, 2026.

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center is pleased to announce its Annual Juried Exhibition, on view Jan. 16 through Feb. 20. This prestigious annual exhibition celebrates the diverse and dynamic talents of artists from Maui and beyond, showcasing an inspiring range of work in all media.

Each year, a distinguished guest juror brings a fresh perspective, curating a unique collection of art that reflects the latest innovations and explorations in ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, photography, painting, digital media, jewelry, Hawaiian cultural arts, wood, fiber, and more.

The exhibition opens with a Juror Walkthrough at 4 p.m. followed by an Opening Reception from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, offering the public an opportunity to engage with the selected works and connect with participating artists.

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center Presents Annual Juried Exhibition

Jan. 16 – Feb. 20, 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s exhibition is juried by Denise Karabinus, Executive Director of Honolulu Printmakers, who brings a fresh and thoughtful perspective to the selection process. With no set theme, artists are invited to submit their most compelling work created within the past two years.

Denise Karabinus is an artist and arts leader dedicated to building community through creative collaboration. She has led printmaking and sustainability-focused projects locally and internationally, including an artist residency in India, and has collaborated with organizations such as the Bishop Museum, Liliʻuokalani Trust, and Waikīkī Aquarium. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and she currently serves as Executive Director of Honolulu Printmakers while collaborating with artists on Molokaʻi to establish a community printmaking studio.

Important Dates:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Online Registration: Dec. 30, 2025 – Jan. 6, 2026

Artwork Receiving Day: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Selection Notification: Wednesday, Jan. 7 by 6 p.m.

Pick Up of Non-Selected Work: Thursday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pick Up of Non-Sold, Selected Work: Saturday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the exhibition or submission process, please contact Josephine Bergill-Gentile, Exhibitions Manager, at josephine@huinoeau.com or 808-572-6560.

Learn more: https://www.huinoeau.com/exhibitions/2026/annualjuried