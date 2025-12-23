Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation to award five academic scholarships in 2026

Photos of 2025 recipients: (top r-l) Chaysen Tanaka, Joshua Mori, Gigi Cabanting; (bottom r-l) Kaili McMillin, Maya Phillips and Crystal Hoffman.

Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County.

Now in its 22nd consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local high school seniors who will attend an accredited four-year college or university. To date, the program has awarded more than $81,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i students who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

The Foundation will award five $1,000 scholarships to five recipients in 2026. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2026-27 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return to and work in Maui County after they graduate.

Last spring, six Maui County high school graduates received scholarships from the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation. The recipients were Gigi Cabanting of Seabury Hall, Crystal Hoffman of Moloka‘i High School, Kaili McMillin of Seabury Hall, Joshua Mori of Maui High School, Maya Phillips of Seabury Hall, and Chaysen Tanaka of Kamehameha Schools Maui.

“I encourage all college-bound students in Maui County who have a desire to contribute positively to our community to apply,” Jerman said. “Since the scholarship was founded, there have been numerous students who have graduated and returned to Maui County with a purpose and desire to support our community and island lifestyle.”

Applications are now available online at http://jermanfoundation.org. The application deadline is Feb. 28, 2026. The five recipients will be notified on April 1, 2026.

Josh Jerman is an award-winning and top-producing real estate broker on Maui. He and his wife, Souksamlane Jerman, are the benefactors and founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. To learn more about the program or to view a list of past recipients, visit http://jermanfoundation.org.