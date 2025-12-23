Ledcor Maui, ʻĀina Momona and partners raise $80,000 for Maui’s youth

A community fundraiser dedicated to supporting Maui’s youth brought together over 75 keiki for a festive shopping day at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Dec. 11, 2025 as part of Ledcor Maui’s third annual Makana no nā Keiki Fundraiser (Gifts for Children). The fundraiser raised $82,400 for three local charitable organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and Maui Youth & Family Services.

The fundraiser in partnership with ʻĀina Momona and through the generosity of donors, construction partners, local businesses and Wailea residents has raised over $280,000 in the last three years.

Portions of the funds raised were used to provide Maui’s youth with gift cards to shop at Nā Koa, Tanoa and Shapers, all locally owned businesses. The holiday shopping day gives keiki the opportunity to choose gifts for themselves and their families. For many of the children, the experience offered more than presents—it provides excitement, independence and joy during the holidays.

“We are deeply grateful to Ledcor Maui for their extraordinary generosity in raising much‑needed funds during the holidays for the children we serve at the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director. “Their support brings hope and joy to keiki who have endured abuse and neglect, reminding them that our community stands beside them with compassion and care.”

A special honor and mahalo was given to Tonnessen who will be retiring from the Friends of Children’s Justice Center in May 2026. For 26 years Tonnessen has been involved with the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, leading with heartfelt dedication and compassion that has changed countless lives in our Maui community, according to organizers.

“The children of Maui represent the next generation and providing them with love and support to grow and flourish is a gift,” said Clifford Nae’ole, cultural advisor to Ledcor Maui. “Ledcor Maui continues to be committed to giving back to the community and this event is wonderful way to give to the children as we see the sparkle in their eyes.”

In addition to the holiday shopping experience, the remaining funds will support ongoing programs and resources aimed at improving health & well-being throughout the year.