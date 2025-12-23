Update/Located: Maui police seek help in locating missing Oklahoma woman

Update:

O’Bryant was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Lakayla O’Bryant, 29, of Oklahoma.

O’Bryant was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, by a concerned family member. O’Bryant last spoke to her family on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, via phone at approximately 6 p.m.; she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in the area of Kahului Harbor at approximately 7 a.m.

O’Bryant does not have a vehicle, and calls to her cellphone have gone unanswered.

O’Bryant is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of O’Bryant is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-036946.

