Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Kauaʻi 

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing cruise ship passenger 92 miles offshore Kauaʻi, Tuesday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted a 61-year-old woman experiencing septic shock and brought her safely to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 8:40 p.m. Sunday from the master of the Pacific World, a Japan-based cruise ship, requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard the 857-foot vessel, which was 886 miles west of Oʻahu.

After conferring with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac, watchstanders established regular communications with the vessel’s crew to monitor the patient’s status as the Pacific World proceeded toward Oʻahu.

The woman was reportedly in stable condition.