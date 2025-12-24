Maui News

Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Kauaʻi 

December 24, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing cruise ship passenger 92 miles offshore Kauaʻi, Tuesday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted a 61-year-old woman experiencing septic shock and brought her safely to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 8:40 p.m. Sunday from the master of the Pacific World, a Japan-based cruise ship, requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard the 857-foot vessel, which was 886 miles west of Oʻahu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After conferring with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac, watchstanders established regular communications with the vessel’s crew to monitor the patient’s status as the Pacific World proceeded toward Oʻahu.

The woman was reportedly in stable condition. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments