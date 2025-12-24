County of Maui to launch four new, all-electric transit buses in January

A blessing for four new e-buses was held last month at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Photo by County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Four new, all-electric transit buses will be rolling out for driver training next week and for official Maui Bus passenger service starting the week of Jan. 5, 2026, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

“These zero-emission buses represent a major milepost in the County of Maui’s efforts to reduce local air pollution and modernize the Maui Bus fleet with quieter, cleaner technology,” said County Transportation Director Marc Takamori. “Our new buses help drive a more sustainable future for transportation not just on Maui, but across the entire state of Hawai’i.”

Initially, the new buses will be part of the Maui Bus Kahului Loop No. 5 and the Upcountry Islander No. 40 routes and will eventually expand to other routes.

Manufactured by Gillig LLC, the green-energy buses were made possible through a partnership with the Hawai’i Department of Transportation. The vehicles are supported by funds from the Federal Transit Administration, the Hawai’i State Energy Office and the County of Maui.

Local government officials stand in front of the e-buses during a blessing ceremony in Wailuku on Nov. 14, 2025. Photo by County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Passengers can track the new buses in real-time and view arrival predictions using the Maui Bus app (available on iOS and Android) or at mauibus.org.

General schedule information is also available at www.mauicounty.gov/bus.

For more information, contact the County Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511.