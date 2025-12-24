Kamaliʻi Elementary School students learn through project-based educational experiences

Students and parents view artwork created by Kamaliʻi Elementary School students. Courtesy photos

Kamaliʻi Elementary School students recently held public exhibitions to showcase schoolwide project-based learning experiences focused on community and Hawaiian history.

The school requires every student to participate in at least two integrated, interdisciplinary project-based learning experiences each year. The curriculum encourages students to investigate questions and collaborate with peers rather than relying solely on traditional instruction.

Kindergarten students presented their first public art exhibition, the Shapes Gallery Art Show, on Dec. 18 at the school. The project asked students how they could make art inspired by the shapes around them and share it with others.

Instead of using worksheets, students used iPads and clipboards to photograph circles, triangles, rectangles, cones, cylinders and ovals found on the campus. These observations were used to create 2-D and 3-D art pieces.

“I liked that our parents could come and see our PBL projects,” kindergarten student Carter said. “I was proud that I made all of the art. It took a lot of time. I learned about creating art with different kinds of shapes. I found ovals, triangles, and circles — like the triangles on our roof at school!”

Kindergarten teacher Cara Kohlbrenner said the form of learning empowers students to see themselves as creators.

“Project-Based Learning gives our keiki purpose,” Kohlbrenner said. “They’re not memorizing shapes — they’re noticing them in their world and transforming those discoveries into art. That form of learning empowers them to see themselves as creators.”

Fourth-grade students engaged in a semester-long unit focused on how ancient Hawaiians used natural resources to survive and how to share the story of Hawaiʻi and its people.

The students researched early Hawaiian life, including the ahupuaʻa system, Polynesian voyaging and the sustainable use of kalo, fishponds and freshwater systems. For their final project, students curated a living history museum with artifacts, models and dioramas. They served as museum docents to explain historical concepts to visitors.

“I enjoyed presenting projects to other classes and students,” 4th-grader Myla said. “It’s really fun, and I learned a lot of interesting things about Hawaiian history.”

Zia, also a 4th-grader, said the project offered creative freedom but presented a challenge when speaking to different audiences.

“Nobody is telling you what you can or can’t create in this project,” Zia said. “It was challenging to learn how to present to different age groups. You have to explain things differently to kindergarteners than 5th-graders.”

The school will hold its annual Discovery Day on March 11. Students from all grade levels will share their projects and exhibitions with families and community members.

Kamaliʻi Elementary is accepting geographic exceptions for enrollment. Families interested in the process may contact the school office at 808-875-6840.