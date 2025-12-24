Six Maui middle school wrestlers claim championship titles at statewide tournament

Left to Right: Treven Cathcart-Cabanilla, Aukai Walsh, Shylea-Love Domen, Kawehi Respicio

Six Maui middle school wrestlers captured championship titles at this year’s Hawaiʻi Jr Officials Championships, held Monday, Dec. 22, at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama on Oʻahu.

The tournament drew more than 200 middle-school wrestlers from across the state. Six Maui student-athletes wrestled their way to the top, earning the champion title in their weight class.

The Maui champions are:

94-lb MS Girls Champion: Shylea-Love Domen, Kalama Intermediate Wrestling

Shylea-Love Domen, Kalama Intermediate Wrestling 106-lb MS Boys Champion: Kylan Nakamura, Nakamura Wrestling

Kylan Nakamura, Nakamura Wrestling 112-lb MS Boys Champion: Aukai Walsh (4MG Wrestling), Kalama Intermediate Wrestling

Aukai Walsh (4MG Wrestling), Kalama Intermediate Wrestling 124-lb MS Boys Champion: Treven Cathcart-Cabanilla, Lahaina Intermediate Wrestling

Treven Cathcart-Cabanilla, Lahaina Intermediate Wrestling 145-lb MS Girls Champion: Evelyn Taua, Nakamura Wrestling

Evelyn Taua, Nakamura Wrestling 170-lb MS Boys Champion: Kawehi Respicio (4MG Wrestling), Kamehameha Schools Maui Wrestling