Six Maui middle school wrestlers claim championship titles at statewide tournament
Six Maui middle school wrestlers captured championship titles at this year’s Hawaiʻi Jr Officials Championships, held Monday, Dec. 22, at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama on Oʻahu.
The tournament drew more than 200 middle-school wrestlers from across the state. Six Maui student-athletes wrestled their way to the top, earning the champion title in their weight class.
The Maui champions are:
- 94-lb MS Girls Champion: Shylea-Love Domen, Kalama Intermediate Wrestling
- 106-lb MS Boys Champion: Kylan Nakamura, Nakamura Wrestling
- 112-lb MS Boys Champion: Aukai Walsh (4MG Wrestling), Kalama Intermediate Wrestling
- 124-lb MS Boys Champion: Treven Cathcart-Cabanilla, Lahaina Intermediate Wrestling
- 145-lb MS Girls Champion: Evelyn Taua, Nakamura Wrestling
- 170-lb MS Boys Champion: Kawehi Respicio (4MG Wrestling), Kamehameha Schools Maui Wrestling
