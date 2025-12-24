Tamar Chotzen Goodfellow named chair of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Board

Tamar Chotzen Goodfellow headshot. Photo courtesy: HCF

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has named Tamar Chotzen Goodfellow as chair of its Board of Governors, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Chotzen Goodfellow has served on the foundation’s board for nine years, most recently as vice chair. She succeeds Peter Ho, Bank of Hawaiʻi chairman and chief executive officer, who has served on the board for 19 years and will remain as vice chair.

“During her time on the board, Tamar has been integral in leading our Maui recovery efforts, serving as the board liaison for the Maui Strong Fund Oversight Committee, along with being an active member of our Neighbor Island Leadership Council,” Ho said. “I look forward to partnering with her to advance our mission of building capacity for change and serving as an effective philanthropic partner to Hawai‘i’s communities.”

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation said Chotzen Goodfellow has long been a leader in environmental education, conservation, health care advocacy and community engagement. Her experience spans both fundraising and fund-giving.

“HCF is an amazing organization with an outstanding staff and board. I am honored to work with them towards building a better Hawai‘i,” said Chotzen Goodfellow.

Beginning as an Outward Bound instructor on Hawai‘i Island, Chotzen Goodfellow went on to serve as executive director of the Hawai‘i Nature Center, which provided hands-on experiences for thousands of children and families statewide. She later served as senior vice president of education and centers at the National Audubon Society from 1999 to 2004, overseeing the establishment of more than 20 Audubon Centers nationwide in partnership with local communities.

Her community impact includes board leadership roles with Maui Health Systems and the Maui Health Foundation, where she currently serves as board president. Chotzen Goodfellow has also established and endowed several foundations, including the Red Cabin Foundation and the Translational Research Scholars through the Jimmy V Foundation. She is a Stanford University alumna with a master’s degree in education.

“HCF’s Board of Governors, under the direction of Peter Ho, has done an exemplary job charting the course for our foundation,” said Terry George, HCF CEO and President. “Given Tamar’s talent for leadership and her clear commitment to Hawaiʻi’s people, I know she will continue to build upon the work under Peter’s leadership. HCF is in good hands for the road ahead.”