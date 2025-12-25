Hawaiʻi Senate Majority appoints Sheryl Turveville as Director of Communications

Sheryl Turbeville

The Hawaiʻi Senate Majority today announced that Sheryl Turbeville has joined the Senate Majority as Communications Director.

“Sheryl comes to the role with extensive experience in legislative matters and public communications and will work side by side with our members to help share the Senate’s goals, priorities, and long-term direction with people across the state,” said Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipiʻo Gentry, Crestview, Portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia). “I believe her ability to organize efforts and communicate clearly will strongly support the Senate as we move forward with complex issues in the next legislative session.”

Turbeville brings more than three decades of experience in journalism and government communications. Most recently, she served for nearly ten years as the Communications and Services Director at the State Public Charter School Commission. Prior to her work in state government, Turbeville spent 25 years in broadcast journalism at KHON2 News where she held several roles both in front of and behind the camera.

Turbeville is a graduate of Waiʻanae High School and received a B.A. in Journalism with a minor in Political Science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.