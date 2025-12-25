KaiAloha Supply donates $9K to keiki-focused nonprofits on Maui and Oʻahu

KaiAloha Supply’s Maui store teams and partners participate in gift-buying and toy drop-off activities across the island. Photo courtesy: KaiAloha Supply

KaiAloha Supply recently supported keiki-focused nonprofits through its third annual Holiday Keiki Toy Drive, dedicating over $9,000 in toy budgets to 10 organizations on Maui and Oʻahu, the company announced this week.

The Maui-based clothing brand allocated $1,000 to each of its nine physical stores, empowering teams to partner directly with local nonprofits and shop for toys tailored to the needs of the keiki they serve.

On Maui, teams partnered with Friends of the Children Justice Center of Maui, Maui SBU Toys for Tots, Hale Pono Youth Center, Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy, Nāpili Kai Foundation and Imua Family Services. On Oʻahu, KaiAloha Supply selected Toys for Tots, Keiki O Ka ʻĀina / Laulima Giving Program, Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi and Nā Kama Kai Foundation.

“As KaiAloha Supply reflects on its third annual Holiday Keiki Toy Drive, the focus remains where it has always been—on connection, community and collective care,” the Maui-based retailer said in a public statement this month. “What makes the drive special is not just the number of toys donated, but the time, thought and heart each team brings into the process.”

KaiAloha Supply’s Wailea team partnered with Friends of the Children Justice, which focused on shopping for youth ages 11-14. They selected art supplies, STEM kits, tech accessories, Lego sets and self-care items. On Dec. 16, the team met with Paul Tonnessen, executive director of the nonprofit, as he collected donations from across the island.

“It was such a rewarding and fun experience to shop for children’s wishlists this holiday season,” said Lavay Cadorna, KaiAloha Supply store manager at The Shops at Wailea. “Being able to choose fun and engaging activities that they can use over time made the experience especially meaningful.”

The Kīhei team, which manages the store at Kīhei Kalama Village, split their donation between two nonprofits: Maui SBU Toys for Tots and Hale Pono Youth Center. Working alongside Toys for Tots, the team shopped at Maui Toy Chest in Azeka Shopping Center, delivering hundreds of toys during a community drop-off event. For Hale Pono Youth Center, the team fulfilled individual wishlists from children staying at the shelter.

“When we delivered the presents, the joy and excitement on their faces brought tears to our eyes,” said Kīhei store manager Makena Carter. “Being able to give back in this way truly warmed our hearts.”

Additional Maui locations partnered with the Nāpili Kai Foundation, Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy and Imua Family Services.

KaiAloha Supply at Kalākaua Ave on Oʻahu selected Toys for Tots, shopping for children ages 1-17 and delivering their donation to the Waipahu warehouse on Dec. 10. The team selected puzzles, board games, scooters, remote-control vehicles and electronics such as earphones and karaoke machines. With the donation, Toys for Tots was able to provide about two carts’ worth of toys to kids and teens.

At Hilton Hawaiian Village on Oʻahu, the team partnered with Keiki O Ka ʻĀina / Laulima Giving Program, delivering gifts during a community event at Kamakana Ali’i Mall. At Ala Moana, store staff filled carts and loaded vehicles with bags of holiday gifts for the Nā Kama Kai Foundation. The Waikīkī Beach Walk team partnered with Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi, delivering toys to wish kids and their siblings ages 2-18.