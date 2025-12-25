More than 7,000 Angel Tree Gifts distributed to families in need across Maui County

Molokaʻi Angel Tree deliveries. PC: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division made holiday wishes come true for thousands of keiki and kūpuna across Hawaiʻi and Guam this December, sharing Angel Tree joy throughout numerous gift distribution events.

The Maui County Corps distributed 6,500 gifts to nearly 950 keiki and kūpuna with the help of a network of community partners and supporters. Gifts were shared with seniors living at Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi in Kahului.

More than 700 holiday presents were also delivered across the Pailolo Channel to Molokaʻi on Dec. 10, made possible by the kindness of Maui County Angel Tree donors and the US Coast Guard Station Maui, whose crew ensured the safe transport of the gifts to Molokaʻi. Kaunakakai Fire Station firefighters and harbor staff welcomed the delivery, working alongside Envoy Gina Kuahuia of The Salvation Army to unload and prepare the gifts for Moloka‘i families.

Molokaʻi Angel Tree deliveries. PC: The Salvation Army

Together with support from generous partners and gift donations from the local community, these distribution days were filled with bustling volunteers, joyful smiles, and Christmas gifts being passed out to families and individuals in need who had registered for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in October. Collectively, 16,435 youth and seniors were served division-wide to meet the growing need, with all Salvation Army corps locations reporting an increased demand in 2025, most notably for kūpuna.

Angel Trees bearing wish tags appeared at all Walmart stores and Central Pacific Bank locations throughout Hawai‘i this holiday season, along with other partner locations, amplifying the program’s reach. UPS was a critical logistics partner on Oʻahu, with managers donating their time and trucks to pick up thousands of donated gifts at all Central Pacific Bank locations, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Unions, and other key locations. Each fulfilled tag brought Christmas cheer to individuals and families facing increasing financial hardships, with every gift serving as a meaningful message of care and dignity.

While the annual Angel Tree program has wrapped for 2025, the need continues for support beyond the holidays. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign not only rings in holiday hope, but supports critical community services year-round as the organization’s most significant fundraiser. Red Kettles are at local storefronts through Christmas Eve, and Virtual Red Kettles are available to donate to, create, or join online until December 31, 2025. Every dollar given at a kettle stays in the community in which it is raised, making a meaningful local impact in the face of increasing food and housing insecurity, limited resources for at-risk youth and kūpuna, and families struggling with addiction and financial hardships.

Now through December 31, donations to Virtual Red Kettles are matched dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 per kettle, thanks to a matching gift from The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division. Angel Tree gift distributions were held at various events from Dec. 10-20, 2025, with other island highlights as follows:

Honolulu USPS Angel Tree. PC: The Salvation Army

O ʻ ahu

Kāneʻohe Corps served a total of 272 families through the Angel Tree program, with Windward Mall as a key community partner throughout the holiday season. A 73-year-old Kāneʻohe resident shared with the local Corps that this year has been especially difficult for her to make ends meet. Her cousin suggested she register one of her needs—a rice cooker—with The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. “I put a little money into the Red Kettles over the years, but I never really knew much about what The Salvation Army did. This year has been a struggle. I went to the food pantry here for the first time and now Angel Tree. I’m so happy to see this program available for the community.”

Kauluwela Corps distributed Angel Tree gifts to 7,103 individuals with the help of more than 20 returning corporate partners and over five new partnerships. Students from Likelike Elementary—touched by their school being adopted by the Corps to receive Angel Tree gifts—asked to bring a Red Kettle to the campus and rang bells to raise over $225 in just one week for The Salvation Army. Kahala Mall and Ala Moana Center were also instrumental in collecting numerous Angel Tree gifts.

Kroc Angel Tree deliveries. PC: The Salvation Army

Kroc Center Hawaiʻi provided gifts to over 2,500 keiki and kūpuna from the surrounding westside and Central O‘ahu community on December 20, with its gymnasium serving as the staging ground for a festive distribution event where family members could browse and select personalized gifts for their children and kūpuna who registered in the program.

Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo Angel Tree. PC: The Salvation Army

Hilo Temple Corps served over 350 individuals, with this year’s gift need registrations particularly increased for kūpuna—a 10 percent increase in senior registrations from the year prior. The Hilo Walmart team and community gift givers taking to social media were instrumental in supporting this year’s efforts, with members of the local Walmart team additionally lending a hand at the distribution.

Honokaʻa Corps served 83 families, bringing Christmas joy to nearly 250 keiki through the Angel Tree Program.

The Kona Corps distributed Angel Tree gifts to 1,429 keiki and kūpuna, including 400 toys brought to Kona Hospital and over 900 gifts collected through Walmart to help “fill a cruiser” up from the Kona Police Department to meet the rising community needs. Among those served through Angel Tree were students at both Kealakehe Elementary and Middle schools, and two low-income senior living apartment complexes in Waikoloa and Kailua-Kona. The corps received twice the number of gift donations this year, which Corps Officer Captain Shawn Uilani Keoho attributed in part to the support of social media influencers, sharing a special mahalo for the way they showcased the joy of giving through the Angel Tree program.

Kaua ʻ i

Hanapēpē Angel Tree. PC: The Salvation Army

Hanapēpē Corps served 373 keiki and kūpuna through Angel Tree, noting an increased demand of over 77% this year compared to last year, causing a shortfall in gifts to fill the need. Community partners Captain Andy’s and Sheraton Kauai Resort supported awareness throughout this year’s Angel Tree campaign and helped pass out gifts at the distribution.

Līhuʻe Angel Tree. PC: The Salvation Army

Līhuʻe Corps distributed gifts to over 1,000 keiki and kūpuna, with support from Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami, local businesses and local families—including one single mom with many children of her own who wrapped gift baskets, one after the other, to help the effort. Her late son’s legacy inspires her spirit of service.

On Kaua‘i, the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program partners with The Salvation Army to provide gifts for families through the Angel Tree program.

Guam

Over 1,800 children were served through the Guam Corps through a festive Toy N Joy event where registered participants can browse and choose donated gifts. The Corps adopted three elementary schools and partnered with the local fire department to deliver toys to foster children and Guam Memorial Hospital Pediatrics Ward.

Critical Angel Tree program partners on Guam include the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and KUAM CareForce.