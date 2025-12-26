Hawaiʻi cleared to draw down federal funds for statewide broadband expansion

Hawaiʻi will begin drawing down federal infrastructure funds to ensure universal broadband access through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, following official approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

“This approval is an important step toward bringing better internet connectivity options to communities across our state,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the state’s Connect Kākou initiative, focused on making sure people across Hawaiʻi have reliable access to high-speed Internet, and the tools and knowledge to safely and confidently use it in their everyday lives.

“Reliable high-speed Internet is no longer just a convenience; it helps keep our communities resilient, informed and connected to education, jobs, healthcare and each other,” Luke said.

Hawaiʻi’s BEAD Final Proposal identifies approximately 7,000 locations statewide that are eligible for federal funds. The University of Hawaiʻi Broadband Office (UHBO) made preliminary awards to two telecommunications companies, Hawaiian Telcom and Amazon Leo, a low-earth orbit satellite provider, following a competitive RFP process. Hawaiʻi is slated to receive roughly $149 million in BEAD funds to ensure universal broadband access.

The recent approval from NTIA allows UHBO to finalize the two contracts and articulates how Hawaiʻi may use funds for last-mile deployment work, including building and construction, as well as monitoring, project oversight, permitting expertise and support functions. The contracted performance period is four years for Hawaiian Telecom; 10 years for Amazon Leo. Expenditure of funds for any other purposes remains restricted, subject to forthcoming NTIA guidance, likely in early 2026.

“We’re excited to take the next step in the execution of the BEAD program and remain fully committed to achieving universal access for residents throughout our state,” said Garret Yoshimi, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at the University of Hawaiʻi.

To view the BEAD final proposal, visit hawaii.edu/broadband/final-proposal.