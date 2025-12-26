Photos recall early Oʻahu Christmas tradition as archivists search for mystery man

A photo from the catalog “Christmas in Hawaii” shows The Malihini Christmas Tree in Oʻahu during the year 1911. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

Over a century ago, three malihini (newcomers) organized a gift giveaway for thousands of Oʻahu’s underprivileged children that would, for seven years, become a beloved island tradition. It was called The Malihini Christmas Tree and three visitors staying at the Young Hotel in 1908 started it. This program ran for seven years.

According to the book, “Na Moʻolelo Kalikimaka O Hawaiʻi Nei: Hawaiʻi’s Christmas Stories,” by Hardy Spoehr, the event ended due to the onset of World War I. In 1916, the city started its Christmas tree celebrations but did not have the gifts for the underprivileged.

A photo shows people at the 1911 Christmas event on Oʻahu. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) Hawaiʻi State Archives division has nearly 50 photographs and newspaper clippings of the event in 1911 by the state Capitol and on the grounds of ‘Iolani Palace.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

That year, the Malihini Christmas Tree program gave presents and food to less fortunate children, many of them from immigrant families. As noted in the English-language newspaper of the time, the Pacific Commercial Advertiser (which became the Honolulu Advertiser in 1921), “Over 2,000 Poor Children Are Made Glad,” read the headline. The article went on to call this the “greatest Malihini Christmas Tree celebration which has yet been held in Honolulu.”

A photo shows a Pacific Commercial Advertiser article headlined “Over 2,000 Poor Children Are Made Glad.” Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

“All nationalities were represented; white ‘kids’ from all around, Hawaiian youngsters from everywhere, Japanese ‘kiddos’ in costume and out; Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, Filipino and Korean boys and girls by the scores; they all flowed towards the beautiful Capitol grounds in a miniature flood,” continued the article.

The photographs show huge crowds outside ʻIolani Palace, tables of food to give away, a tall Christmas tree on the front steps and local families decked out in their holiday best.

People are seen participating in the Malihini Christmas Tree program, an early 20th century Christmas tradition that took place in Honolulu. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

Children are seen in a photo from the “Christmas in Hawaii” catalog. Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Among the images, however, one photograph has drawn particular attention from archivists. It shows a mustachioed man wearing a suit and a homburg hat, standing on the palace steps facing the Christmas tree. Someone used a red pen to draw lines around this person.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“When this photo collection was donated to us, it had been marked,” said State Archivist Adam Jansen, Ph.D. “We would never draw on a photograph. We would like to know the identity of this man. Someone must have highlighted him for a reason.”

The photo in question, titled “Christmas in Hawaii.” Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Archives

The Hawaiʻi State Archives is asking the public for help identifying the individual. Anyone with information is encouraged to email archives@hawaii.gov.