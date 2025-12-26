Residents across Big Island mourn the loss of beloved, dedicated emergency physician

After a tragic Christmas Eve collision, Hilo Benioff Medical Center announced the passing of a beloved and longtime emergency department physician, Dr. Judy Fitzgerald.

Hilo Benioff Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathleen Katt shared a statement on social media expressing the heartbreak of the healthcare community with the loss of Fitzgerald at 74-years old after years of unyielding service to the public.

“Dr. Fitzgerald was a longtime emergency physician and physician leader whose impact on our organization and our region cannot be overstated,” Katt said. “From Keaʻau to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, this loss is deeply felt. She was an integral part of our emergency department and urgent care teams and played a vital role in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training throughout the region.”

Throughout her career, Fitzgerald volunteered for numerous leadership roles and was a steadfast advocate for the remarkable progress and growth the health care community has achieved.

“I have had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Fitz for the last few years at East Hawaiʻi Health Clinic Keaʻau Urgent Care. We all loved her so much and learned from her every day,” said Dana Brashler Brown in a Facebook comment. “Under her leadership, our clinic has grown to be an awesome place to work as well as an integral part of health care in Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hilo and Kaʻū urgent care clinics.”

“She is truly part of our ʻohana and we will miss her terribly. The Big Island has lost a beautiful soul,” Brashler Brown wrote.

Fitzgerald was driving toward Kailua-Kona when a Hilo-bound Toyota Tacoma crossed the center line and hit her head-on near mile marker 13 of Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Fitzgerald and the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Caitlin Smith of Hilo, were transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead. Smith was treated for minor injuries.

Upon release, Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving on Wednesday. After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, police released Smith around 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 25, pending further investigation.

At this time, police are continuing the investigation and believe speed, alcohol and/or drugs, and reckless driving were the primary factors in the crash.

Christopher Gali, a retired Hawaiʻi police traffic enforcement sergeant, commented on the statement made on the Hilo Benioff Medical Center Facebook page to remember his interactions with Fitzgerald when he would bring traffic injuries and/or deaths to the hospital.

“The victims would be transported to the hospital and most of the time we made contact with Dr. Fitzgerald because she pronounces the victim deceased,” Gali wrote. “It’s sad to know that she had to be pronounced by one of her colleagues.”

Hilo Benioff Medical Center’s statement also extended sympathies to Fitzgerald’s family, friends and the community at large and asked the public to keep her loved ones, and one another, in thoughts and prayers.

“She is an emergency physician colleague of mine and, most importantly, a dear, irreplaceable friend,” Katt said. “Her commitment to excellence, education, and patient care left a lasting legacy that will continue to influence our work and our mission.”