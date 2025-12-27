Akakū’s ‘Business Tuesdays’ on Jan. 6 to feature Maui small farm products

Haleakalā Creamery with owner Rebecca Woodburn-Rist

Akakū Maui Community Media will continue its new Maui Business Tuesdays salon series with a January event highlighting locally made small farm products from across Maui Nui.

Held every other month in both in-person and virtual formats, the series features conversations with local entrepreneurs and business owners, offering insight into the realities of operating small businesses on Maui.

The second salon on Jan. 6, themed “Maui Small Farm Products,” will feature Haleakalā Creamery of Kula and Maui Nord Farm Co of Haʻikū—two small farms producing high-quality goods directly from their land.

Maui Nord Farm Co. with co-owners/siblings Shannon Oberg & Alec Varis

Attendees will learn how these farms got started, how they grew their product lines, where they sell and distribute and what it takes to sustain a small farm business on Maui. The conversation will explore both the creative strategies behind their success and the real challenges of operating in today’s economic landscape.

“Come connect with the people growing Maui, one product at a time,” organizers said.

The salon will be moderated by Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerceʻs President, Kainoa Horcajo.

Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerceʻs President, Kainoa Horcajo

Featured speakers include Rebecca Woodburn-Rist of Haleakalā Creamery, and Shannon Oberg and Alec Varis of Maui Nord Farm Co.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the program running from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will take place at Akakū’s upstairs studio, Suite 204, at 333 Dairy Road in Kahului.

Attendance is free, with registration available for both in-person and virtual participation. In-person seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees joining in person will have the opportunity to network and sample featured farm products.

The series is supported by a grant from the Maui County Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.