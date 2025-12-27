Bicameral resolution introduced to commemorate Southeast Asian refugees

Hawaiʻi US Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz. Courtesy photos.

US Sen. Mazie Hirono and US Rep. Derek Tran introduced a bicameral resolution to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Southeast Asian refugee resettlement in the United States. US Sen. Brian Schatz joined Hirono as a co-sponsor of the resolution.

The resolution recognizes the contributions of Southeast Asian American communities and advocates for policies providing refugees with greater opportunities. Since 1975, more than 1 million Southeast Asian refugees have resettled in the country following the Vietnam War, Secret Wars in Laos, and the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia.

Hirono said these communities have contributed to the nation’s economy, military, and culture for five decades.

“From serving in our Armed Forces to enriching our economy, this resolution honors the sacrifices many of these refugees have made and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring these communities have access to education, healthcare and other resources they need to thrive,” Hirono said.

The year 2025 marks 50 years since the first Southeast Asian refugees arrived in the United States to escape war, ethnic and political persecution and famine. Today, more than 3 million Southeast Asian American refugees and their families reside in the United States.

The resolution acknowledges the violence that forced millions to flee Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. It also pledges support for expanding educational, economic and political opportunities for Southeast Asian citizens, immigrants and refugees.

Other cosponsors included Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim, Amy Klobuchar, Ed Markey, Alex Padilla, Jacky Rosen, Adam Schiff, Chris Van Hollen and Ron Wyden.

Cosponsors in the House of Representatives include Reps. Grace Meng, Nanette Barragan, Dan Goldman, Hank Johnson, Judy Chu and Juan Vargas.