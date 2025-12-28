Incentive program aids in keeping children healthy in Hawaiʻi

Med-QUEST families may receive a $50 incentive for each child who completes a well-child examination through the Hawaiʻi Child Wellness Incentive Program.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services runs the pilot program to help support parents in keeping children healthy through routine preventive care and early detection of potential health concerns.

Enacted by the state Legislature under Act 127, parents enrolled in Medicaid/Med-QUEST may receive a $50 incentive card per child, once per calendar year, after a completed well-child visit.

“Every child in Hawaiʻi deserves the chance to grow up healthy and supported,” said Ryan Yamane, director of the Department of Human Services. “This program helps families stay connected to regular checkups that protect the long-term well-being of our children and strengthen the health of our communities.”

Parents who are currently receiving Medicaid or QUEST with children younger than 18 years old, including adopted and stepchildren, may be eligible. A child does not need to be covered by Medicaid to qualify for the incentive.

Parents must bring their child or children to a licensed health care professional for a well-child examination. The provider will certify that the exam was completed. Once Med-QUEST receives the provider’s completed form, a $50 prepaid incentive card will be mailed to the parent within four to six weeks.

The incentive card is a prepaid debit card that can be used at any U.S. retailer that accepts debit cards. The card expires one year after issuance; the $50 balance may be used until fully spent, and it cannot be used to access cash or purchase unhealthy or dangerous items, including alcohol, firearms, or illegal drugs.

For questions or assistance, call the Hawaiʻi Child Wellness Incentive Program customer service line at 833-909-3631. For auxiliary aids, services, or disability accommodations, call 808-900-5570 or email HCWIP@dhs.hawaii.gov.

Families may visit the Med-QUEST website for more information.