Music fans: Swing in the New Year with Jazz Maui tributes to Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra

Vocalist Sheryl Renee will pay tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald at Jazz Maui’s New Year’s Eve Experience at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Courtesy photo

Jazz Maui will host its second annual New Year’s Eve Experience from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Jazz Maui’s music education programs and features a tribute to jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. The performance will be held in the upstairs open-air pavilion of the factory, located at 78 Ulupono St.

Vocalist Sheryl Renee will perform as Fitzgerald, the iconic singer known as the “First Lady of Song.” Renee will be joined by vocalist Abra Joy and a band of local musicians, including trumpeters Paul January and Tadashi Thomas, bassist Dave Graber, Jeff Hellmer on keys and guest saxophonist Craig Roselieb.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizers say the evening is designed to evoke the atmosphere of 1940s grand ballrooms. The event includes party favors, a New Year’s toast by Maui Wine and a live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop on large screens.

Fundraising for music education

Proceeds from the event and an accompanying online silent auction benefit Jazz Maui’s Music and Arts Education programs. Jazz Maui is a branch of the nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group and provides jazz education and performances throughout the year, including the Sunset Jazz and Pau Hana series in Lahaina.

Jazz Maui’s New Year’s Eve event flier. Courtesy image

Attendance and food options

Food is available by pre-order only and includes sushi by Smash Maui, pho and gourmet cheese plates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets and food orders must be purchased in advance because seating is limited. Reservations can be made at the Jazz Maui website or through the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory website. For more information, the public may text 808-283-3576 or email info@aecg.org.