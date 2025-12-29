Update: Brush fire extinguished in area of Kūʻau Beach Place and Hāna Hwy on Maui

Update:

The fire in the area of Kūʻau Beach Place and the Hāna Highway was declared extinguished at 10:26 a.m., per command.

Previous post:

Maui fire crews have contained a brush fire reported at 9:34 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 29 in the area of Kūʻau Beach Place and the Hāna Highway.

The fire was contained as of 9:57 a.m. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow first responder room to work.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.