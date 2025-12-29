Kamalei Kawaʻa releases debut solo Hawaiian music album, ‘Mānaiakalani’

Kamalei Kawa’a releases a new album, “Manaiakalani.”

Maui native Kamalei Kawaʻa sets sail on a new musical voyage with his debut solo Hawaiian music album, “Mānaiakalani” – now available across all digital and streaming platforms, with the official music video for the title track premiering Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 on YouTube.

The album features 13 mele, including original compositions and select favorites, each sharing a special story. Through this musical journey, the album honors the people, places, and moments that have shaped Kawaʻa, while serving as a heartfelt reminder to remain steadfast in love for ʻāina (land), ʻohana (family), lāhui (people) and ke Akua (God).

To celebrate the release of his debut album, “Mānaiakalani,” Kamalei invites the community to a CD release celebration on Jan. 17, 2026, at the Four Seasons Resort Maui – Ocean Front Lawn.

Pre-show begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy an enchanting evening of storytelling through mele and hula as Kawaʻa brings the songs and stories from the album to life, joined by award-winning hula hālau and Hawaiian music icons.

The celebration is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.kamaleikawaamusic.com.