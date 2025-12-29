Rotary club in Honolulu donates $4,000 to Hawaiʻi Food Bank

Members of the Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise present a $4,200 donation to the Hawaiʻi Food Bank following a December fundraising campaign. Pictured (left to right): Karyn Lee, co-president; Bill Gaeth, past president; Ronnie Bartenstein, Hawaiʻi Food Bank executive; and Gina Inoue, co-president. PC: Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise

Members of the Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise donated $4,200 to the Hawaiʻi Food Bank in December following a successful fundraising campaign. The contribution will help support food distribution and hunger-relief programs serving individuals and families across Hawaiʻi.

The donation was presented this month at the Hawaiʻi Food Bank’s facility.

“This donation reflects our club’s commitment to addressing food insecurity in our community,” said Karyn Lee, co-president of the Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise. “Our members believe service above self begins locally, and we are proud to support the Hawaiʻi Food Bank’s vital work.”

The Rotary Club of Honolulu Sunrise brings together business, professional and community leaders who are committed to service, integrity and fellowship. Through hands-on service projects, fundraising and partnerships, the club supports initiatives that strengthen Hawaiʻi’s communities while contributing to Rotary’s global mission.